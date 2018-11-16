Share:

LAHORE (PR) A 2-day Beauty Festival was organised by Stylo Lifestyle & RIOS in collaboration Lahore College for Women University. The two-day festival featured skin care and beauty tips, along a carnival filled with games and competitions. A large student body of young girls benefited and enjoyed. Brand Manager Stylo, Faraz Ahmed and Salman Khan briefed the audience about how Stylo has become one of the most loved brands in footwear and now expanding itself into Lifestyle categories catering to head to toe fashion needs of women.

During the two-day carnival, thousands of gift hampers and free vouchers were distributed amongst the participants. Stylo Lifestyle will take this festival to other cities of Pakistan and provide entertainment and education opportunities for the girls as well.