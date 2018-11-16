Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said a leader who doesn't take U-turns according to the situation is not a true leader.

He expressed these views During an interaction with journalists at the PM House, he said, "Hitler and Napoleon great leaders but suffered huge defeats and caused losses as they did not take U-turns.”

A leader who doesn't understand the situation according to the need of the hour is not a real leader, he asserted.

Speaking about his recent trip to China, the premier said, “solid results of my visit are beginning to show in no time.”

“No other previous premiers’ tours to China were as successful as mine was,” he further added.

Regarding the ongoing money laundering probe and the foreign assets owned by Pakistanis, PM Imran said, “We have traced $15 billion that was sent to Dubai from Pakistan.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been criticised by the opposition leaders over the years over his apparent 'U-turns' in his statements.

The premier further added that the government will present a comprehensive programme to the nation showing its performance and direction in education, health poverty alleviation and other vital sectors during the first hundred days.

The first hundred days report assumes a significant importance in any governments as it informs the people about government's direction and future course of action, he told.

"Our government inherited a huge deficit of current and fiscal account and is endeavouring to overcome the financial crisis," PM added.

Imran said that the government decided to approach the friendly countries to deal with this situation and by the grace of Almighty Allah, it overcame this financial crunch and balance of payments issue.