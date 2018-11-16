Share:

KARACHI - Malir police claimed to have killed two alleged criminals in an encounter in Steel Town locality here on Thursday. Police said the encounter took place near Steel Town Chowrangi on National Highway when the police during a routine snap checking signalled a double cabin vehicle. People in the vehicle opened fire at the police and tried to escape. Police retaliated while during exchange of fire two suspects were sustained bullet injures while one of their accomplice managed to flee during encounter. Police said that the vehicle recovered from the suspects’ possession was snatched earlier in the morning from Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. Police said that followed by the snatching of massage circulating across the city in police mobile wireless, police have started the checking of suspicious vehicles of the same colure and model. Police officials said that they have also recorded the statement of a citizen, Muhammad Rafay to whom the suspects had snatched the vehicle near from Disco Bakery in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The complainant in his statement to the police stated that he was just returning to home after having a breakfast from a nearby ‘halwa puri’ shop when three armed men came close to him and snatched his vehicle from him at gunpoint. In his statement to the police he said that gunmen also shot twice on the road when he offered resistance as the culprits were also attempting to take him away with them. He further told that the armed men later broken his cell phone and a SIM card before dropping him near Safora Chowrangi, adding that he later reached the home and complained the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police and Anti-Car Lifting Cell over the incident. Police officials said that the victim has also identified the suspects killed in the encounter. The killed suspects were later identified as Ahmed Hassan Shaikh and Akbar Ali. According to Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, Shaikh was wanted to a police in about a dozen cases while Ali in four cases. The cases were registered while further investigation was underway.

Its worth mentioning here that this was the second alleged encounter took place in district Malir of Karachi in the second consecutive day as earlier on Wednesday, two suspects bandits were gunned down by the Malir police in an alleged encounter when culprits trying to enter a factory to rob.