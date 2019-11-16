Share:

Many a time people have criticized, bullied, tormented mentally but he didn’t stop. Because he believed in patience, persistence and endurance. And undoubtedly it was a sort renaissance of democracy in such a nail-biting sermon he has gotten at United Nations General Assembly which has mesmerized the rest. We are proud of our true gem, but unfortunately it’s the misfortune of our society that “Jeety Ji Jooty aur Marny K Baad Mithaaiyaan” is our way to pay homage to our heroes. I wish P.M Khan would survive this long excursion for the prosperity of democracy and public. Because democracy is the government of the people, by the people, for the people.

NASRULLAH MANGRIO,

Umerkot, Sindh.