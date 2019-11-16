Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday declared appointment of M Aftab Tabbasam Alvi as judge of the high court, as void and unlawful. Justice Alvi was appointed as judge of the High Court in 2012 and later became chief justice of the court but a petition against his appointment was pending before the court. Senior Judge Justice Azhar Saleem Babar, as referee judge, Friday declared the appointment of Justice Alvi as judge of the High Court unlawful and void, removing him from service. A single bench of the High Court earlier had rejected the plea on admissibility ground but Supreme Court of AJK accepted an appeal against that judgment which remanded back the petition to High Court, declaring it admissible for hearing with the direction to decide the case within one month. Later, two-member bench comprising Justice Raja Sadaqat Hussain and Justice Sheraz Kiani decided the petition after completion of hearing with a division as both delivered opposite verdicts. Justice Sadaqat accepted the petition while Justice Kiani rejected.

Later, the Senior Judge Justice Azhar Saleem Babar was assigned as referee judge who declared the appointment of Justice Alvi as judge of the High Court unlawful and void. However, the judgment said it would not affect the judgments and decisions made by Aftab Tabbasam Alvi as Judge and Chief Justice of the High Court.

Aftab Tabbasam Alvi however has the right to appeal in AJK Supreme Court against the judgment.