LAHORE - The latest iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max with Facetime have now arrived in Pakistan, and is available online and in stores at key locations. Having arrived in Pakistan with all its variants, style, and glamour; Apple has also assigned a unique country code: ZP/A to ensure only genuine and authentic Apple products’ reach the customers. Apple has brought a faster (A13 chipset) with its iPhone 11 series, and some major camera upgrades, which is a great news for iPhone lovers in Pakistan as they have been waiting for the all new features.