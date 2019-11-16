Share:

KARACHI - Almirah hosted the inauguration of its revamped outlet in Dolmen Mall Clifton, Karachi. The event was attended by Wasim and Shaniera Akram, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Sumbul Iqbal, Imran Abbas, Azekah Daniel and many other socialites and celebrities from the entertainment industry. The presence of cricketer Wasim Akram also marked his long standing association with Almirah in the form of regular launches of an exclusive men’s kameez shawlar collection in his name.