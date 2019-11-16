Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced Rs 500,000 compensation money on Friday for each people who have been killed in the recent agonizing Earthquake in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Punjab. As so far, 38 people have been killed and more than 500 people got seriously injured and are being treated in various hospitals in AJK, Rawalpindi and Islamabad for their grave injurious.

We citizens of Pakistan aspire that the ruling government for the protection and prosperity of the country and its citizens will always have relief and aid them in every regard.

ABDUL WAHEED,

Kech.