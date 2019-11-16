Share:

LAHORE - A meeting of the Bhutto Legacy Foundation was held at the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Central Secretariat in Islamabad. A resolution passed at the meeting approved three names for the board. According to the resolution, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari was elected co-chairperson of the foundation. PPP Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari are new members of the foundation’s board. Other board members of the foundation are Bashir Riaz (chairman) and Rukhsana Bangash, Barrister Masood Kausar, Prof Ijaz Ul Hassan, Taj Haider and Aurangzeb Burki (members).