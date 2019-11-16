Share:

SIALKOT-The visiting Sikh Yatrees (pilgrims) urged the Pakistan government to ensure early renovation and rehabilitation of the Kartarpur railway station for facilitating the Sikh Yatrees.

Talking to the newsmen after performing their religious ritual at Gurdwara Baabey Di Beri Sialkot, the Sikh Yatrees from USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Dubai and India said that more than a century old building of Kartarpur railway station has become a “ghost house” as all the dilapidated rooms and godwons were crumbling and were presenting the horrible look and have become a safer place for the stary animals and even for the local addicts.

They said that the early rehabilitation and renovation of this ancient building was the demand of the day after the successful launching of Kartarpur Corridor between Pakistan and India.

The train services had been lying suspended at Kartarpur railway station for the last 21 consecutive years.

Sikh Yatrees led by Sardar Badal Singh said that the Sikh Community in the world was very much thankful to Pakistan for opening Kartarpur Corridor for facilitating the Sikhs. They said that now Pakistan government should also pay attention to the ruining and crumbling condition of Kartarpur railway station, as this suspended train service to the newly renovated Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur would also be a great blessing for the Sikh Yatrees as well.

The crumbling boundary walls of this railway station were nothing more than the remains of this railway station-turned- ghost house there. The Sikhs said “ Pakistan has established an international level city at Kartarpur after the renovation of the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur and opening the grand project of Kartarpur Corridor. Now, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed should also visit this crumbling and ancient railway station at Kartarpur and announced its early renovation and rehabilitation to facilitate the local people, especially the Sikh Yatrees as well”.

Earlier, the Sikh Yatrees m(pilgrims) from USA, UK, Canada, Australia and other countries performed their religious rituals at Gurdwara Baabey Di Beri Sialkot here. They also participated in 540th birth day celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee here...# Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar has given the administrative approval of construction of 27 KMs long Sialkot-Pasrur Road dual carriageway.

Pasrur based PTI leader Ch. Ghulam Abbas stated this while talking to the newsmen here today. He said that the first phase construction work of establishing 14 KMs long dual carriage way between China Chowk Sialkot to Haideri Chowk will begin soon. He said that the Governor has also ordered the early release of development funds of Rs. 1.94 billion for this project’s first phase.