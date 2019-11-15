Share:

LOS ANGELES - Ciara is set to host this year’s American Music Awards.

The ‘I bet’ hitmaker - who performed at the event last year with Missy Elliott - has been asked by ABC bosses to front the 47th annual extravaganza on November 24 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, according to Billboard.

Not only is the 34-year-old singer used to owning the stage when she performs her killer sets around the world, but she’s also no stranger to hosting big events either as she also co-hosted the Billboard Music Awards with Ludacris back in 2016.

Bosses have promised an evening of incredible music and unforgettable performances from the likes of Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, DuaLipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain, as well as Kesha and Big Freedia.

The night will be a big one for Taylor Swift as not only will she perform a medley of some of her biggest hits, including ‘Bad Blood’, ‘Shake It Off’, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, and ‘Love Story’ amongst many others, but she will also receive the Artist of the Decade award as a nod to her success over the past 10 years. Over the past decade, the ‘ME!’ hitmaker has released five albums - ‘Speak Now’, ‘Red’, ‘1989’, ‘Reputation’, and this year’s ‘Lover’ - all of which have received critical and commercial success.

Caitlyn Jenner wants to get out of US

LOS ANGELES - Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly desperate to get away from the US.

The 70-year-old former Olympian - who was known as Bruce Jenner before her gender reassignment surgery in 2017 - reportedly jumped at the chance to compete in Britain’s ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!’, which is filmed in Australia, because she’s sick of all the judgemental people in the States.

Caitlyn’s former nanny Pam Behan, who looked after her children for five years, told The Sun newspaper: ‘’I don’t think it’s a coincidence that she is going on a UK show. I think she is tired of the United States.

‘’There’s a lot of judgmental people here. If she had been asked to do a show like that in the United States, I don’t see her accepting that.’’

Caitlyn is reportedly being paid £500,000 to take part in the forthcoming series of the creepy-crawly show and bosses are hoping that the former ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star will talk about her relationship with Kris Jenner, who she divorced in 2015 after 24 years of marriage, on camera.

They will also no doubt be encouraging Caitlyn to talk about her famous daughters Kendall, 23, and Kylie, 22, as well as her step-daughters Kourtney, 40, Kim, 39, and Khloe, 35, while she’s lounging around the camp with fellow British celebrities.