MIRPUR (AJK) - One civilian was killed as a result of the unprovoked Indian firing on the forward areas this side of the Line of Control in Baranala sub division of Bhimbher district of Mirpur division of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Friday, official sources said. The Indian troops, without any provocation resorted to unprovoked shelling Friday targeting civilian populous areas of village Naali in Barnala sub division of Bhimbher district of Azad Jammu Kashmir targeting the civil population leaving a civilian martyred, Deputy Commissioner Bhimbher Sardar Khalid Mahmood told this Correspondent over telephone Friday evening when contacted. The Deputy Commissioner said that a local lad identified as Muhammad Ali son of Ghulam Hussain, resident of the forward village of Jhandi Gurha and Sehri in Samani valley Bhimbher district, embraced shahadat in the unprovoked Indian firing from across the LoC in the Naali village of Barnala sub division Ends

Bahawalpur - The Department of English the Govt Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU) Bahawalpur organised an event on corruption as notified by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). A dramatic performance, a declamation, essay writing and poetry contest were held at Cheema Hall (GSCWU). Dr Ashfaq Mehmood Qureshi, Registrar (GSCWU) Bahawalpur was the chief guest of the event. Students and faculty members collectively worked hard to make this event a success. Prof. Dr. Ashfaq Mehmood Qureshi said that young students of this institution represent the future of our country. Therefore it is their duty to play their role in eradicating corruption for the better future of our country and he also highly appreciated the event.