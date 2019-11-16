LAHORE - Mother-in-law of Director Admin, Nawa-i-Waqt Group, Col (r) Syed Nadeem Ahmad Qadri died on Friday at a local hospital in Islamabad after a brief illness. She was wife of renowned personality of Phalia Haji Mohammad Nazeer Shellerwalay. She was mother of two sons, Hamid Nadeem, Arshad Farooq and two daughters. She was a pious lady. She will be laid to rest at her native town Phalia in the afternoon. Her Qul will be held in Phalia after Zohr prayers on Sunday (tomorrow).
