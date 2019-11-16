Share:

LAHORE - A five-member delegation of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan led by its North Zone Chairman Akbar Sheikh called on Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar at the Civil Secretariat on Friday.

Different issued related to loans for construction work, rate of taxes in provinces and public and private partnership were discussed during the meeting. The delegates included Kamran Shujaa, Khizar Ayub Izhar, Khalid Abdul Rehman, and Ayub Qadri.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that revival and promotion of construction sector is among the priorities of this government. All possible cooperation would be extended to resolve problems being faced by this important sector, he claimed.

Khokhar said that proper planning is need of the hour keeping in view the future requirements with growing population. He asked the private sector to play a role in execution of the government-run housing scheme. He claimed the progress of construction sector would generate economic activities besides creation of new jobs since 40 industries are linked with it. Senior Member Board of Revenue, administrative secretaries of different departments including finance, housing, and industries were present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary also presided over a meeting regarding proper use of land in Lahore. Various proposals were reviewed in the meeting. The Chief Secretary said that the concept of vertical growth would have to be promoted in Lahore and its adjoining areas in order to overcome civic problems. He also directed the Director General of the Lahore Development Authority to expedited work on preparation of the Master Plan for Lahore.