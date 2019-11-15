Share:

ISLAMABAD-A distillery was raided in Khanna police area which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor and alcohol, police said. Following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, police spokesperson said that renewed efforts are underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has conducted special meetings with heads of police stations.

On a tip off, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a team to raid at a distillery in the area. This team under the supervision of SDPO Sardar Ghulam Mustaf including SHO Khanna police station Mirza Gulfaraz conducted a raid and recovered huge quantity of liquor, alcohol and other materials.

Police team also nabbed Joseph Masih during the raid. Case has been registered against those running this distillery and further investigation is underway. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed for further effective measures against those involved in bootlegging or anti-social activities. Meanwhile, Islamabad Traffic Police has constituted special squads to take action against young drivers and bike riders those are not using helmets. These squads have been constituted following directions of SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed who has also appealed the parents to refrain handing over vehicles or bikes to their under-age children.