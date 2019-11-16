Share:

Thatta - President Dr Arif Alvi inaugurated the three day international conference on green sustainable architecture and a training and resource centre on Friday.

President appreciated the efforts of Pakistan chapter of (INTBAU) International Network of Traditional Building Architecture and Urbanism. INTBAU Pakistan chapter was established in 2017 and is headed by Architect Yasmeen Lari. The inauguration ceremony was held at zero carbon cultural center ZC3 of Heritage Foundation at Makli. Yasmeen, who is also the CEO of Heritage Foundation, has conducted several workshops for students at zero carbon cultural center ZC3.

Global Warming is a big problem for the world in future, president said while showing concern on the tepid response of the world leaders towards this menace. He highlighted that Pakistan has a rich cultural heritage to showcase to the world. The zero carbon cultural center ZC3 will not only preserve cultural heritage but will also produce green house gases free architecture, he added.

The beggar community of Makli has been transformed into an artisan community by heritage foundation who make the houses and stoves with bamboo, lime and mud. The students will be taught this art in workshops.

INTBAU is a global network of architects which has 34 national chapters and having 6000 members in more than one hundred countries. Founded in 2001, INTBAU is dedicated to create better places to live in traditional building, architecture and urbanism. Around fifty international delegates and architects participated in the conference.