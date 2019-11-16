Share:

The extremism in Pakistan is day by day. The religious extremism is making the life of people miserable. The destruction of the Hindu temples and destroying their properties is a sign of worry for the state. The state needs to take some action against those extremist who are hiding behind the curtains of religion and politics. The murder of Nimrata is an alarming situation. Still we have not seen any progress in the murder case. The accused must be punished. The Ghotki violence is another example. The aggression against the minorities must be stopped. This can push the society to the next level if any action is not taken. There are some steps of genocide and we already have landed on the second step. The role of social media cannot be denied. A policy should be made by the government irrespective of religion and geographical region that equality must be made among the people. The constitution of Pakistan provides rights to the minorities and the state needs to ensure them.

ENGR. OMAR SHAHKAR,

Islamabad.