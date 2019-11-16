Share:

LAHORE - The Faiz International Festival kicked off at Alhamra Halls on Friday with people from all walks of life attending impressive performances by artists.

The three-day long festivities started with the inauguration of two exhibitions, a musical show and a theatre play. A performance by Ali Sethi and a play by Ajoka Theatre named “Saira and Maira” enthralled the audience. The play was dedicated to late Asma Jahangir.

People also took keen interest in the exhibition held in connection with the 550th birthday anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. The venue had the ambience a cultural hub of the city attracting scholars, intellectuals and music lovers from the across the country and world over. The festival featuring art exhibitions, musical evenings, theatre performances and discussions on varying topics has become the biggest cultural and literary event over the years.

Guests coming from India and UK got special attention of the people attending the festival.

Finding commonalities between Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Baba Nanak, the guests from India said that both had spread the message of love for humanity through their writings. Arnindar Chamuk, Ruth Padel and Bhawandar Singh also lauded Faiz Foundation for holding the festival.

A number of events have been planned for second day of the event. They include discussions on politics, shrinking space for journalism in Pakistan and dance performance by renowned artists and school children. A special session on “Faiz’s Influence on International Poetry” will also be discussed today.