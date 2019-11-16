Share:

The population of stray dogs is increasing rapidly in the World, including Pakistan while millions of stray dogs all over the world roaming.

According to a report at least 59,000 people die of rabies annually as a result of being bitten by infected dogs. Most of these deaths, they pointed out, occurred in Africa and Asia while up to 60 per cent of all dog bites and rabies deaths occurred in children under 15 years of age.

According to the experts, Pakistan is also among the countries seriously affected by rabies. It is estimated that 2,000 to 5,000 people die of the disease every year as healthcare facilities frequently run short of anti-rabies vaccines.

Every year 28 September is celebrated as World Rabies Day with the aim of preventing the spread of the world’s most fatal disease. The day never ever suggests us to kill the animals to control the occurrence of rabies death rather the day provides us opportunity to eliminate the disease by vaccinating the stray dogs.

There should be awareness campaigns every street of the country to make public aware about rabies, its prevention, and treatment. The government should find an alternative despite of killing the stray dogs.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Absor.