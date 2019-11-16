Share:

LAHORE - A fitness camp will start here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) from Monday (18 November), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday. The eight-day-long camp will run till 25 November under the supervision of PCB Director Medical and Sports Sciences Dr Sohail Saleem. Three players Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan and Imad Wasim have been invited for the camp. They will arrive at the NCA on 17 November.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Asif Ali have been granted NOCs for the Mzansi Super League in South Africa, while Mohammad Hasnain and Khushdil Shah are representing Pakistan in the ongoing ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh. Shadab Khan (Northern), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab) are available for selection to their respective sides for the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches and are exempted from the camp.