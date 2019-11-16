Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday condemned the killing of unarmed and innocent Palestinians in military strikes by the occupying Israeli forces.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said that the international community had the obligation to take cognizance of these aggressive actions, which are in violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

He said Pakistan believed that a permanent solution of the Palestinian issue lies in the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous state of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its Capital.

PAKISTAN CONDOLES CYCLONE-RELATED LOSSES IN B’DESH

President Dr Arif Alvi has conveyed condolences to the President of Bangladesh on the loss of lives, material damage, and displacement of millions caused by the recent cyclone Bulbul in Bangladesh.

According to a press statement issued on Friday, the President conveyed best wishes for early rehabilitation of the affected people and hoped that they would be able to resume their normal lives soon.