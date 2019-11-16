Share:

Gujranwala-Commissioner Gujranwala Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman has said that provision and availability of essential food commodities at fixed rates is the top priority of the Punjab government.

He said that all possible resources are being utilized to check artificial price hike especially in the prices of atta, sugar, ghee, tomatoes and onions. He said that a special training programe had also been launched for the price control magistrates of the division for their capacity building and taking action against the profiteers under price control act. He said that services of eminent lawyers had been hired to make this six day training program meaningful and expressed the hope that after completion of this program, the price control magistrates would be able to take action more vigorously against the profiteers. The commissioner expressed these views during the opening session of the 6 day training program in his office today. Additional commissioner revenue Rao Pervaiz Akhtar, AC(G) Tanvir Yasin, senior law officer commissioner office Mian Abdul Jabbar and price magistrates from across the division were also present on the occasion. While briefing the commissioner, additional commissioner revenue Rao Pervaiz Akhtar and senior law officer Mian Abdul Jabbar said that services of eminent lawyers including advocate Muhammad Israel, Shafique Ahmad Ansari and Advocate Nazia Younus had been hired to give lectures on the price control act to the price magistrates for their capacity building and legal guidance. They expressed the hope that this training would prove quite useful and the price magistrates would be able to discharge their duties more efficiently after this training program.

Meanwhile, CPO Moeen Masood has held open court here on Friday in his office to solve the problems and complaints of the citizens. SPs, DSPs and SHOs throughout the district were participated in the open Court while a large number of citizens also present there to see the solution of their complaints. The City police officer listened the complaints of the citizens and issued orders at the spot to concerned officers for an early action in this regard. While addressing the occasion he said the purpose of holding the open courts is to urgently solve the problems and complaints of the citizens. He directed the police officers to adopt necessary measures to assure the relief to the citizens in respect of their complaints.

Court has awarded life time imprisonment to a convict involved in murder case.