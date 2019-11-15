Share:

Rawalpindi-Reiterating the government’s resolve of execution of mega project of Ring Road, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Central Vice President Zahid Hussain Kazmi said the government would soon establish an authority to speed-up work on development projects.

The other projects included distribution of Insaf Sehat Cards and formation of market committees to overwhelm price hike, he said.

Kazmi expressed these views during a meeting with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Saqib Zafar in his office here on Friday.

During the meeting, matters related to public welfare also came under discussion.

Kazmi said the government under wise leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to resolve all the basic issues being faced by masses on priority basis.

He said the people of Rawalpindi had rendered utmost support to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in general elections and the party would launch many development projects in the city.

He said government is mulling over establishing an authority to speed up work on mega project of Ring Road to facilitate the people of Rawalpindi and other parts of province.

“After completion of mega project, the traffic mess between twin cities will decrease,” he said.

He said the other two projects including distribution of Insaf Sehat Card and restoration of market committees would also be completed soon.

He said the government has also directed all the departments to resolve the public related issues on priority basis.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Saqib Zafar said the district government is fully aware about public issues and making all out efforts to facilitate them.

He said the special price magistrates, following orders of DC and ACs, were carrying raids in markets and issuing fine tickets to hoarders and profiteers.