RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saboor Malik has said that business community attaches high hopes with Dr Nouman Idris Butt, the presidential candidate of United Business Group (UBG), for the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI. He said that all chambers and business community should join hands to address the issues faced by our community and urged government to provide conducive environment for trade activities. He urged government to involve traders and private sector to revive business activities. He was talking to the FPCCI delegation at Chamber house here on Friday. He assured his full support and cooperation to FPCCI in resolving issues related to business community and added that all nominees had the full support from the RCCI. RCCI President also shown grave concern on current Pakistan economic conditions, adding that country is facing huge challenge of export fall, contraction in Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM), unemployment, lack of infrastructure and impediments in taxation.