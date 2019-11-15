Share:

ISLAMABAD - Higher Education Commission (HEC) will hold a two-day 3rd Annual Conference of CPEC Consortium of Universities next week under the theme, Academic Collaboration for Sustainable Partnerships.

A statement released said that the conference also includes a higher education, Science, Arts and Technology Expo by participating universities.

The objective of this conference is to review progress of academic collaborations among partner institutions, identify new areas of cooperation for development of human resource, expand academic linkages among the universities of the two countries, promote civilisational harmony and invigorate people-to-people contacts, explore joint research projects and areas of convergence, plan joint conferences, seminars and workshops, strive for internationalisation of higher education, and support historic transition under CPEC.

The CPEC Consortium of Universities was founded in Islamabad in August 2017 as “CPEC Consortium of Business Schools” to promote business-to-business linkages between China and Pakistan and help study relocation of Chinese businesses in the planned industrial parks in Pakistan under the CPEC.

The initiative was launched under the auspices of HEC and China Association of Higher Education. It was attended by nine Chinese and 10 Pakistani business schools and universities. Its scope was expanded in the follow-up meeting held in Fudan University to encompass other areas in the domain of higher education and the association was renamed as “CPEC Consortium of Universities.”