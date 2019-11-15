Share:

ISLAMABAD-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Friday lauded the police force for demonstrating brilliant performance during recent sit-in of JUI-F in the federal capital.

Chairing a meeting here at Central Police Office, the IGP said that the participants of sit-in were handled in a professional manners, besides managing smooth flow of traffic in the city.

DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SSPs, AIGs, SPs and DSPs were also present in the meeting.

The IGP said that DIG (Security) and DIG (Operations) ensured elaborate security arrangements on the venue of sit-in and other areas while DIG (Headquarters) ensured provision of logistic support to security personnel effectively.

He also appreciated the performance of Special Branch and SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed for ensuring smooth flow of traffic and alternate arrangements for road users during sit-in period.

All other tasks including provision of meal to the policemen at their duty points and accommodation to the security personnel who came from other districts were managed efficiently, he maintained.

He hoped that Islamabad police would work like a team in a future to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens in an efficient manner.