Share:

LAHORE - LPC Platinum Homes qualified for the subsidiary final of the Inter Clubs Polo Championship 2019 after thumping Bahawalpur Polo Club by 8½-3 in the match played here at Lahore Polo & Country Club on Friday.

Muhammad Waheed and Azam Hayat Noon were stars of the day for the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, as they contributed with a hat-trick each while Qadeer Ashfaq and Bahawal Mann scored one goal each. From the losing side, Brig Tariq Niazi banged in a brace while Tauqeer struck one. The finals of the tournament will be played tomorrow (Sunday).

Platinum Homes dominated the match right from the word go as they struck twice in the first chukker and added three more goals in their tally in the second chukker to take a healthy 5-0 lead. Bahawalpur Polo Club fought back well in the dying moments of the second chukker by scoring a goal to reduce the margin to 5-1.

Bahawalpur struck one more in the beginning of the third chukker to further reduce the deficit to 5-2, but a field goal from Platinum Homes further strengthened their lead to 6-2. Bahawalpur fired in another field goal to finish the chukker at 6-3. The fourth and last chukker was fully dominated by Platinum Homes as they pumped in two more goals to finish the match having 8½-3 lead.