LAHORE - A 30-year-old motorcyclist died when a speedy truck bumped into his two-wheeler on Multan Road near Scheme Mor, rescue workers said on Friday. The deceased was identified by police as Riaz, a resident of Nawan Kot. Police said the man riding on a motorcycle was on his way home when the truck smashed into his bike. As a result, he died on the spot. The police handed over the body to the family and were investigating the incident.

MAN FOUND DEAD

A 40-year-old man was found dead near the metro-bus station in Data Darbar police precincts on early Friday. The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue for autopsy. A police official said apparently the deceased was a drug addict. The police were investigating the death.