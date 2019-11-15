Share:

ISLAMABAD - A man presumably shot his wife dead before committing suicide at the farm house of former politician Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani in the area of Nilore police station here, according to the police.

The police found the bullet-riddled dead bodies of the couple. According to the reports, Mirza Khan who was staying at the servant quarter of the farm house in Dhok Mava, shot three fires at his wife before committing suicide with the same pistol on Thursday night. Both died on the spot, according to the police.

According to the police, the couple married some six years back and had no children. Duty officer and officials of homicide unit of Islamabad police reached the spot immediately and shifted the dead bodies to the hospital for autopsy.

The couple belonged to Kohistan. The police have started investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Shahzad Town police arrested 10 gamblers during raid at a gambling den and recovered cash, gambling tools and a vehicle from their possession, a police spokesman said. On a tip-off, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special team under supervision of SDPO (Shahzad Town) Sardar Ghulam Mustafa, SHO Shahzad Town Rana Akram, ASI Rafaqat Ali and others to raid at the gambling den.

This team raided there and nabbed 10 gamblers later identified as Sajid Ali, Allah Ditta, Syed Zulfiqar, Muhammad Shehzad, Hamayun Khan, Muhammad Zahid, Aurangzeb Khan, Arif Ali, Ramiz Ahmad and Syed Zafar Ali.

The police team recovered stake money, gambling tools, 12 mobile phones and one vehicle from their possession. A case has been registered against these nabbed persons.