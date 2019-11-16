Share:

SHIKARPUR - Many districts of Sindh including Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Sukkur, Ghotki and others observed moderate rainfall, it continued a long, owing to which a heavy power shut down was also observed in Shikarpur and other district as well.

It was also reported that at least 28 peoples were killed due to lighting in Tharparkar district of Sindh and a large number of cattle also died in across Sindh.

The people of Shikarpur kept their business shut and remained in their houses due to moderate rain and prolonged power outage in Shikarpur while rain water accumulated at all the roads and streets of district.