Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has approved constitution of ‘Legislative Drafting Council’, which will make suggestions and guide the staff on legislative drafting. The Council will comprise 15 MNAs with Speaker National Assembly as its chairman. The notification to this effect has been issued. MNAs Asad Umar, Ali Muhammad Khan, Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanvir Hussein, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shahida Akthar Ali, Sardar Muhammad Israr Tareen, Ghous Bux Khan Mehar, Amir Haider Khan Hoti, Engineer Sabir Hussein Kaimkhani, Chaudhry Salik Hussian, Muhammad Hashim Notezai will be its Members of the Council whereas Chaudhry Mubarak Ali, Additional Secretary (Administration) will act as Secretary to the Council. The Speaker has also been authorized to associate any Member or Officer to assist the Council in any matter.