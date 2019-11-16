Share:

LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau Chairman Javed Iqbal on Friday visited the NAB headquarters in Lahore to review details of recoveries and disbursements in corruption and fraud cases.

The NAB Lahore director general briefed the chairman about ongoing investigations into major corruption cases. On this occasion, Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal lauded the efforts of investigation officers for recovering billions of rupees from the accused persons in the Double-Shah scam and distributing the amount among thousands of victims.

The chairman was informed that Lahore NAB had distributed Rs193 million among the victims in the recent past. Also, another amount worth Rs360 million will be distributed among the victims very soon. In the Double-Shah fraud case alone, NAB distributed Rs1.5 billion among thousands of victims.

During the meeting, the NAB chairman was also briefed about the action against illegal housing societies.

Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal was also informed that Lahore NAB had filed 14 corruption references related to Housing Sector during the last two years.