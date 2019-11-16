Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy Ships MOAWIN and ASLAT visited Port of Casablanca, Morocco, as part of Overseas Deployment to Africa. According to a press release issued by Pak Navy, upon arrival at Casablanca, visiting Pakistan Navy ships were extended a warm welcome by Moroccan Navy.

Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers of Pakistan Navy Ships called on Commander Centre Maritime Sector and Commander of the Military Region of Casablanca. During the meeting, the Mission Commander conveyed sincere regards from Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff to the people of Morocco in general and Royal Navy of Morocco in particular.

Both the sides displayed commitment and desire on further expanding and enhancing the brotherly relations between the two countries. The Mission Commander also highlighted Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy's role in ensuring maritime security and safety of global commons.

He extended gratitude for the whole hearted support provided by Moroccan authorities for Pakistan Navy Ships during their visit. Further, a number of interactions and meetings with various Moroccan authorities were also held which were amply utilized to strengthen the brotherly feelings with Moroccan brethren. During the stay at port, a reception dinner was also hosted onboard PNS Moawin.