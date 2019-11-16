Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that Pakistan's economy has stabilised despite difficult time his government went through during its first year in power.

Speaking at a signing ceremony of Super-6 310-MW Wind Power Projects, the Prime Minister said our first year was very difficult because there was a very large current account deficit but now all economic indicators are moving on the positive trajectory.

The Super-6 wind power projects will produce 310MW clean and low cost power.

The Prime Minister while discussing the current economic situation of the country said, “The direction is right, now we have to move forward. We need to make our economy move forward”.

He said that rupee is gaining, stock market is showing positive sentiments, and exports are increasing. He added that previously no government has had to face a current account deficit of $20 billion.

"The danger of this is that, at any time, it can put so much pressure on the rupee that the rupee starts to fall. We didn't have the foreign exchange to stop the rupee from falling."

Thanking his economic team, Prime Minister Imran said that today the economy has stabilised. "Today without any support, instead of falling, our rupee is gaining. The stock market reflects the sentiment of the market, it has become positive."

He said that among the main indicators, current account deficit has fallen, exports are rising and investor confidence is increasing. "So thank God our direction now is fine," he said, adding “Now we have to go forward from here. We have to run our economy."

At the outset of his address, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the route to China's success was its long term planning.

"When we asked them what their route to success was, there were other things, but the one thing that stood out was long term planning.

"Unfortunately we focus on short term planning," he added.

The Prime Minister said that there is huge potential of hydroelectricity in the country but costly electricity was produced through imported fuel. He said that the government's policies are aimed at uplifting the poor segment of the society by creating maximum employment opportunities for people.

Imran Khan said that the Super 6 wind power projects will provide affordable and environment friendly clean energy to the country.

Investment on these wind power projects will amount to 450 million dollars. Out of this, 320 million dollars are being arranged by International Finance Corporation, World Bank Group.

On Wednesday last, the Prime Minister had said that his economic team had "stabilised the economy", the government was focusing on creating job opportunities and facilitating investors.