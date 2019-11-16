Share:

LAHORE - Secretary Labour Sarah Aslam has said that the department was well aware about reservations of industrialists and desired to move ahead as a team. Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Friday, she said labour policy had been formulated with a vision to produce labour force which contribute to national growth. LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, DG Labour Faisal Nisar, former LCCI President Tahir Javed Malik, former Senior Vice Presidents Mian Nauman Kabir, Amjad Ali Jawa and Executive Committee Members also spoke on the occasion. The Secretary Labour said that the policy was based on labour rights guaranteed by the constitution and labour laws of the country and International Labour Organisation conventions. She said that Punjab Occupational Safety Health Act 2019 and Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019 would help in protecting the rights of the workers by providing them the official identity of worker and a forum for redressal of their grievances. She said that over 70 labour laws were being reviewed and shortened. She welcomed the ideas of building labour colonies along with the industrial units and establishment of a facilitation desk at the LCCI.