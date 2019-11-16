Share:

OXFORD - Oxford University hosted a discussion on Pakistan’s relationship with the United States and its investment potential with Ambassador Ali J. Siddiqui, Pakistan’s Ambassador At-Large for Foreign Investment and former Ambassador to the United States. The event hosted with Ambassador Siddiqui is a part of a series of talks designed to build cross-cultural dialogue and awareness by the Oxford South Asian Society. Previous talks from this series have hosted Rt. Hon. KP Sharma Oli – Prime Minister of Nepal and General Nasser Khan Janjua –former National Security Advisor of Pakistan among other notable leaders.