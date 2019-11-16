Share:

LAHORE - The 33rd National Games’ golf event concluded at the Peshawar Golf Course on Friday bringing glory and the accompanying frenzy of capturing the gold medal for Pakistan Air Force (PAF). The PAF team had the services of Taimoor Khan, Atif Hussain, A Hashmi and Zubair Hussain. The silver medal went to Wapda team comprising Ghazanfar Mehmood, Ashiq Hussain, Salman Jehangir, Khalid Mehmood and team captain Danish Javed. The bronze medal went to Punjab team having Col (R) Rustam Ali Chatta, A Zahoor, Zulfiqar and Ahmed Kayani in it. Team scores were PAF 879, Wapda 881 and Punjab Golf Association 892. In the men’s individual category, the champion was Taimoor Khan of PAF while Abdul Zahoor of Punjab acquired silver and Ghazanfar Mehmood of Wapda bronze. Ladies gold wnt to PAF team and while Army earned silver and Wapda bronze. Hamna Amjad won gold, Aniya Farooq silver and Suneya Osama bronze.