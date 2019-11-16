Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against Secretary Interior Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan for his continuous absence from the session of the Senate and its standing committees. Presiding over the session here on Friday, the chairman Senate expressed his ire over the “continuous neglect” by secretary interior of the proceedings of house on important national issues of public significance. He termed it unfortunate and said that “such a callous and irresponsible behaviour on the part of such a high ranking officer was uncalled for and responsibility needed to be fixed.” The chair said that complaints had been received against secretary for his continuous absence from the meeting of the Senate committees as well which was tantamount to breach of privilege of both the house and the committees. He observed that a government officer might create misunderstanding between government and the parliament. “The prime minister must be informed about the whole situation” Sanjrani observed while expressing his dissatisfaction on the attitude of secretary interior. He directed Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati to ask the PM to take action in this regard and submit a report to the house as early as possible. Sanjrani said that the secretariat had earlier sought explanation from the secretary but he so far had failed to provide his answer within the stipulated time.