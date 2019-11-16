Share:

Well, talk of the world has become Imran Khan’s speech in UNGA these days which has undoubtedly won the hearts of Muslims across the globe. Imran Khan has bluntly talked in UNGA about issues facing by Muslims all over the world especially in the west where Muslims are being marginalized and inhuman curfew in Kashmir which has lasted for back-to-back 55 days. He reiterated that what would happen once curfew is lifted and expressed his apprehension of bloodbath in Kashmir?

History proves that whosoever has talked so bluntly in UNGA ultimately got killed like Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Gen. Zia ul Haq. Need of the hour is to beef up the security of our bold and brave Prime Minister Imran Khan so that any eventuality may be prevented because his presence in the world is not only necessary for Pakistan but for the Muslim world.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karach.