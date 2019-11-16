Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi has issued production orders of Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and Khawaja Salman Rafique for the upcoming Assembly session starting from November 18. Speaker’s decision comes a day after the PML-N MPAs resigned from membership of Assembly’s standing committees in protest against non-issuance of production orders of the two party legislators. Following this development, the PML-N MPAs are most likely to withdraw their resignations as members of the standing committees.