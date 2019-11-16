Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of residents of Bhansinghabad, Chandni Chowk, Rahim Nagar etc blocked the Mirwah Road on Friday to stage protest demonstration against 12 hours unannounced sui gas loadshedding.

Protesters led by councilor Ashique Nelgar Rajput, Maqsood Rajput and Faizan Soomro carrying banners and placards blocked the Mirwah Road by creating hurdles as result traffic was suspended. They raised slogans against the area manager of SSGC Mirpurkhas. Talking to media persons, the protesters alleged that 12 hours daily loadshedding of sui gas caused difficulties for the locals to make food for their families.

They lamented that 7 lakhs population of the city facing great hardships without sui gas supply while under secret dealing sui gas was being supplied regularly to sui gas service stations and hotels. They demanded the general manager SSGC Karachi to take immediate notice of the matter and ensure ending the load shedding and punish the responsible officers. Later, protesters marched through main roads and arrived at local press club where they also held protest demonstration against area manager SSGC Mirpurkhas.