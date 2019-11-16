Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee had decided to examine the violations of laws allegedly made by the opposition leaders in their speeches at the recently concluded sit-in of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

SAPM, in her tweet, said that members of the Core Committee agreed that opposition leaders by becoming part of the Dharna had actually made an attempt to save their looted wealth.

She said the meeting, chaired by prime minister, also condemned the use of inappropriate words by the JUI-F leaders in their speeches during the sit-in.

Firdous said terming the sit-in a success showed the person’s foolish mindset. “The sit-in adversely affected the Kashmir cause,” the SAPM regretted.

Criticising Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman, SAPM said Bilawal Bhutto’s prophesy that elections would be held next year had negated his mother’s narrative that ‘a democratic government should complete its constitutional term.’