LAHORE - The final of the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy has been rescheduled and will be played from December 27 to 31 at Karachi’s National Stadium, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s domestic cricket department announced on Friday. The decision has been made after Sri Lanka confirmed to play their World Test Championship matches against Pakistan in Rawalpindi (11-15 Dec) and Karachi (19-23 December). Previously, the match was scheduled to be held from 9-13 December at the same venue. Meanwhile, the eighth and ninth round matches between KP and Balochistan and Central Punjab and KP have been shifted to Karachi due to unexpected and unfavourable weather conditions. KP will now host Balochistan at the UBL Sports Complex, while Central Punjab will take on KP at NBP Sports Complex.