LAHORE - SNGPL Board of Directors Chairman Syed Dilawar Abbas passed away in Islamabad on November 13. His Qul and Fateha Khawani will be held in Islamabad and Lahore at the following addresses. Lahore: House # 176, Street # 156, Block-L, DHA Phase 1 from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, November 16. Islamabad: House #7, Street No 87, Sector G-6/3 Islamabad from 2pm to 4pm on November 18. Syed Dilawar Abbas was appointed chairman of the SNGPL board of directors in April 2019. In 2003, he was elected member of the Upper House (Senate) of Pakistan from Punjab. He served as chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources for six years. He was patron of the Pakistan Tennis Federation; Honorary Life Time Senior Vice President, Asian Tennis Federation Member Constitution Committee, International Tennis Federation; and Senior Vice President, Punjab Olympics Association.