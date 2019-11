Share:

LAHORE (PR) The Qul ceremony of former Nawa-i-Waqt senior art editor Masood Akhter will be held at his residence near Pathi Ground, Fleming Road, tomorrow at 11 AM. It is worth mentioning here that Akhter had passed away on Thursday. He had joined Nawa-i-Waqt in 1978. He also remained associated with The Nation. Expressing grief over the demise of Masood Akhter, the workers of Nawa-i-Waqt Group prayed for salvation of his soul and patience for his family members.