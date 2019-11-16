Share:

LAHORE - Rizwan Raees Khan and Hussain Atta of the host club and Maj Imran Mehmood of Lahore Garrison emerged as top contenders after the first round of the three-round 54-hole 36th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tournament, which commenced here at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Friday. The trio came to light with similar first round scores of net 68, four under par and they were bunched together at the top position on the leader board. Dr Dildar Hussain Chaudry of Defence Raya had a score of net 70 while Qasim Ali Khan (Gymkhana), Jaffar Masih (PAF) and Ammad Nadeem (Gymkhana) were bracketed at a score of net 71. This makes it evident that the second round promises to be a fierce one as all these combatants hope to outwit each other through zealous and spirited effort. At the score of net 72 were Muhammed Arsalan, Ahmed Jabran, Khawaja Jehanzeb, Mekayl Majid and Saifullah Chaudry while Ahsan Khawaja, Reza Said and Osman Khan were at net 73. In the race for honors in gross section, Qasim Ali Khan came to the forefront through a round of gross 73. Others with illustrious gross scores were Jaffer Masih and Zunair Aleem Khan with gross 76.