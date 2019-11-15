Share:

ISLAMABAD-Serena Hotels sponsored the first-ever Islamabad Art Festival 2019 (IAF-19), which will be held from 18th till 30thNovember 2019. The festival has been organised by a consortium of public and private educational institutions, art galleries, and artist associations from across Pakistan, including support from international embassies.

Serena Hotels has been actively playing a role in flourishing the arts and culture of Pakistan. This event has been sponsored under the cultural diplomacy of the hotel that promotes art and artisans and brings them to limelight.

Led by President and Chief Curator Jamal Shah, IAF-19 is a collaborative project, and will be hosted in several locations in Islamabad and Rawalpindi including museums, art galleries, educational institutes, and public parks. The festival will be inaugurated on18th November 2019 at 11am at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), and will continue for 13 days, before an elaborate closing ceremony on 30th November 2019. The thematic focus of IAF-19 is a ‘Dialogue between Tradition and Modernity.’

The festival is expected to engage an audience of at least 500,000 individuals from diverse backgrounds and ages. The participants of the festival will include over 200 individuals from 34 countries and approximately 400 participants from across Pakistan.

It is for the first time that expression of almost all forms of art forms will be showcased together. Painting, sculpture, drawing, printmaking, textile design, dance, music, film, puppet shows, theatre, fashion design, and performing arts from across the world will be available to satisfy the cultural aesthetic of people in general.

Simultaneously, Literature from different lands is also being focused. An international literary conference is also being held in the ambit of the festival. Discussants will include prominent writers and poets from about 20 Asian African countries. They will assemble under the banner of a Three Day “International Writers Conference-Islamabad 2019. Their deliberations and poetry recital sessions will engage literature and academia circles to promote understanding of the cultures and mores of people from different parts of the world. All these art forms are being presented in venues open and accessible to the public.