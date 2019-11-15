Share:

Rawalpindi-Serial child molester Suhail Ayaz confessed before the investigators that he used to supply children to high and mighty and other influential persons in twin cities, informed sources on Friday.

In the light of revelations made by the paedophile, the police have broadened the scope of investigation to net accomplices of the accused, they said.

Sources said the accused is said to have also involved in selling drugs including hashish, heroin and ice to make money. They added the Police have also recovered a 12-year-old child Adeel from possession of the kidnapper-cum-serial rapist Suhail Ayaz aka Ali, sources said.

A high level investigation team, formed by CPO Faisal Rana, comprising SSP Operations Tariq Wilayat, SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran, SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar, SHO Police Station Rawat Malik Kashif and others are grilling the serial rapist, they said. Meanwhile, SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar also summoned all the investigation officers probing child abuse cases surfaced in limits of Police Station Saddar Bairooni in last one week, source said. SP ordered the investigation officers to use latest techniques to interrogate the members of organised sex racket Tanvir Baloch and Muhammad Shabbir to make them reveal the names of their crime partners and the children they had sodomised so far.

When SP Rai Mazhar was contacted by this reporter and asked that has Suhail Ayaz confessed that he used to supply children to high and mighty and politicians, the SP simply replied “All cases are under investigation.”

On the other hand, Rawalpindi Police, in a press release issued here, said dreadful crimes of ringleader of International Dark Web were exposed as Rawat police recovered 12-year-old boy kidnapped by the accused.

Police said the accused molested the child while intoxicating him with ice and confined him for two months in illegal custody.

Police added that later Suhail Ayaz had handed over the child to his accomplice Khurram alias Kala in Pirwadhai. Police said Khurram Kala was also arrested during a raid. Police said Kala confessed his crime and also revealed Suhail Ayaz was involved in drug peddling.

Separately, a police spokesman said police held two proclaimed offenders involved in killing two men and injuring another.

SP Potohar Syed Ali along with ASP Civil Lines Beenish Fatima told the City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana in a briefing that a lawyer Sardar Ameer Advocate and Mudassar alias Babra were shot killed while Abbas Khan got critically injured in an incident of firing outside Anti Terrorism Court in 2014. A case was registered under sections of Murder and 7 ATA in which accused persons Razzaq and Tufail absconded and were declared proclaimed offenders. ASP Civil Lines was assigned the task to arrest the proclaimed offenders who constituted a team comprising of expert police officers and got arrested the ‘A’ category proclaimed offenders Razzaq and Tufail who are being investigated.

The CPO applauded SP Potohar Syed Ali and ASP Civil Lines Beenish Fatima over the arrest of heinous proclaimed offenders and said that Potohar Division and Civil Lines circle have a greater share in the performance of Rawalpindi Police regarding arrest of criminals and tracing heinous cases. We have to enhance and sustain this performance, the CPO added. The CPO directed to arrest other proclaimed offenders of such nature as crime rate decreases with the arrest of proclaimed offenders while the trust of public in police increases.

Shahzad Mir, General Secretary, Rawalpindi Bar Association expressed his satisfaction over the arrest of two proclaimed offenders who killed two persons including a lawyer and said that the performance of Rawalpindi Police regarding arrest of heinous criminals is giving satisfaction to the public.