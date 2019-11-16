Share:

PERTH - Asad Shafiq continued his terrific form ahead of the first Test in Brisbane with his second successive century against an inexperienced Cricket Australia XI attack in the last two-day tour game at the WACA.

On a day where four Pakistan players passed 50 against an attack with hardly any first-class experience, exciting South Australia legspinner Lloyd Pope showed his immense promise by dismissing five of Pakistan’s top seven batsmen.

Pakistan were able to give all their batsmen on the tour, bar skipper Azhar Ali, a chance. Imam-ul-Haq and Abid Ali opened with Shan Masood sliding to No. 3. While Abid was dismissed for a duck, Imam made 44 and Masood backed up his half-century against Australia A on Wednesday with 76. Pope then zipped through the middle order as Haris Sohail’s miserable tour continued while Mohammad Rizwan failed to convert his start and was dismissed for 22.

But Shafiq and Babar picked up where they left off against Australia A, putting together another splendid stand of 117. Babar made 63 in just 66 balls while Shafiq reached three figures later. Kashif Bhatti made the most of the easy batting conditions late in the day and cruised to 56 not out from just 47 balls with the help of nine fours and a six.

Pope burst onto the scene as an 18-year-old last year when he snared 7-87 in just his second first-class game. The flame-haired spinner hasn’t played a Shield game this summer, but his performance against Pakistan is sure to put him back in the selection mix for South Australia. “It’s pretty awesome,” Pope said of his success against Pakistan.

“Five-for in any format against anyone is a bowler’s dream. I was very privileged and happy to get it today, especially on a fast bowler’s wicket. “It’s nice it turned a little bit, and there were some good catches from the boys.” Pakistan are using the match as their final warm-up ahead of the first Domain Test against Australia, starting on Thursday at the Gabba.