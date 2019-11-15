Share:

LOS ANGELES-Shailene Woodley is set to star in ‘Girl Named Sue’.

The 28-year-old actress will take on the main role of Sue Webber-Brown, a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent who played a huge part in creating the Drug Endangered Child (DEC) procedure. According to Deadline, Woodley will reunite with producers Jean-Marc Vallée and Nathan Ross on the project after working with them on ‘Big Little Lies’.

Fernando Coimbra will direct and Fiona Druckenmiller will executive produce the movie, which has been written by husband and wife team Lisa Cole and Mark Monroe.

Webber-Brown risked her life to try to change the way ‘’drug endangered’’ kids were treated by US law, and her DEC protocol - which is yet to become federal law - has saved the lives of thousands of youngsters.

Away from the big screen, Woodley is also hoping to make a difference by saving the oceans.

She recently joined environmental charity Greenpeace on part of their year-long expedition to the Sargasso Sea this summer, which is one of the bodies of water that is most vulnerable to ‘’corporate and government attack’’. In an article, the ‘Divergent’ star said: ‘’Our seas are in deep, deep trouble. They house an extraordinarily diverse eco-system of marine life, and are crucial to the well-being of land-based ecosystems. And as of this moment, they may as well be the Wild West for corporations and governments to pillage as they please.